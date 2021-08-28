DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 101,306 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 557,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,306 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $127,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after acquiring an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $259.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,543. The stock has a market cap of $249.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

