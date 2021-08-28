Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce sales of $2.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the lowest is $2.23 billion. Delek US posted sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $9.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $10.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DK. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:DK traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 1,066,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,842. Delek US has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

