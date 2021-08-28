Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.12.

NYSE DELL opened at $96.95 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at $599,566,150.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

