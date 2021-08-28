Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.12.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.