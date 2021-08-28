Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
DELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.12.
DELL stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $104.62.
In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
