Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $41.52 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

