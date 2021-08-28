Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 5.45% of Deluxe worth $109,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 289.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLX opened at $39.80 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

