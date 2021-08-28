DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

XRAY opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

