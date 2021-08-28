Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €24.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.68 ($29.04).

Shares of GYC opened at €23.34 ($27.46) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €22.94. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

