Dev Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.74 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $5.74 million and $809,677.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.14 or 0.00010470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013301 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.36 or 0.00430875 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars.

