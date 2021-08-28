DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 1,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 36,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DiamondHead in the second quarter worth $49,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at $175,000. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

