Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report $56.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.28 million and the highest is $56.46 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $39.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $204.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.93 million to $204.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $285.49 million, with estimates ranging from $259.05 million to $311.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $470.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

