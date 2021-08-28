DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.98

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €14.98 ($17.62) and traded as high as €15.37 ($18.08). DIC Asset shares last traded at €15.33 ($18.04), with a volume of 39,097 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on DIC shares. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.25 ($20.29).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

