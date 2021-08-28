DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $123.00 at Credit Suisse Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $138.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

