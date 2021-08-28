DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $123.00 at Credit Suisse Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.
DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $138.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
