Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Increased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,211,000 after acquiring an additional 201,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $47,679,186. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $160.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,188. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $164.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.45, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

