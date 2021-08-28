Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DNOPY. Erste Group raised Dino Polska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered Dino Polska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, raised Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

DNOPY stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. Dino Polska has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.94.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.