DinoSwap Price Tops $1.55 on Exchanges (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 93.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00003157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $32.60 million and $2.48 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00052965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00137287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00150963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,036.60 or 0.99966972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.20 or 0.06583119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.84 or 0.00994517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 71,182,254 coins and its circulating supply is 21,050,712 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.