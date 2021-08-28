Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $37.62 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $37.62 billion and $2.09 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00355431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,050,149,305 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

