Dollar General Co. (DG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on October 19th

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Dollar General has raised its dividend by 79.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $11.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $225.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.