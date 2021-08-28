Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $102.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.69.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 648,157 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 232,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

