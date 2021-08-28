Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $94.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.69.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

