Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $96.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLTR. cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.75. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

