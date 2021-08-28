Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.37)-($0.33) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.37). The company issued revenue guidance of $63.5-64.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.39 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOMO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.67.

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $8.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,085. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.63. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

