Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $535.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 32.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 25.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 90.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 842.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2,422.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

