DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE DTF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 3,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,733. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

