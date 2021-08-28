DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE DTF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 3,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,733. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $15.18.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
About DTF Tax-Free Income
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.