Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00135121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00151531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,941.52 or 1.00330248 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.79 or 0.00999964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.83 or 0.06690861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

