Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRNG opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

