Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in LKQ by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in LKQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.05 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

