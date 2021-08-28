e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,922 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 97,988 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

Shares of ELF opened at $30.69 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

