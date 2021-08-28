e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.59 million.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 473,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,969. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.79. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.11.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,149 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

