Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.08.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.77. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $25.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 84.13%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 34.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 612,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

