Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will post $5.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.27 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $20.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $21.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

ETN traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $170.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock worth $7,918,856 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

