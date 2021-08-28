Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the July 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 21,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,290. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes.The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

