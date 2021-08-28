Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, an increase of 215.3% from the July 29th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVG. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,170,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,358,000 after acquiring an additional 77,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 36,439 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $376,000.

Shares of EVG remained flat at $$13.57 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,436. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $13.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

