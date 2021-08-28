eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Anthony John Bates Sells 19,060 Shares of Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $76.41 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $29,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

