eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $85.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. eBay traded as high as $76.57 and last traded at $76.48, with a volume of 358569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.64.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in eBay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $209,673,000 after purchasing an additional 197,158 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 121,123 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in eBay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.04.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

