eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.10.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,093,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,699. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.