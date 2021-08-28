eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.10.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,598 shares of company stock worth $5,621,887. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

