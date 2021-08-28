Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.72

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $84,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

