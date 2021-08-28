Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.71 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.670-$-0.570 EPS.

ESTC stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.31. 773,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,375. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their price objective on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

