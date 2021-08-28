Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ELSE opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91. Electro-Sensors has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.80.

Get Electro-Sensors alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electro-Sensors during the second quarter worth $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electro-Sensors by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electro-Sensors during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electro-Sensors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electro-Sensors, Inc engages in the manufacture and selling of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. Its products include shaft speed witches; wireless hazard monitoring; temperature sensor; slide gate and angle position; bearing sensors and belt alignment; and motor drive control.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Electro-Sensors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro-Sensors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.