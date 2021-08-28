Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.33. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

