Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.98. Eli Lilly and posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,543. The company has a market cap of $249.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.52. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,646.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 75,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 72,456 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 351,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,676,000 after purchasing an additional 44,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

