Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Up 1,659.3% in August

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a growth of 1,659.3% from the July 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,581,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EEGI stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. Eline Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.01.

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of sports and entertainment. It intends to cover media outlets such as live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content. The company was founded on June 12, 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

