ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZIL2. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ElringKlinger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.77 ($16.20).

Shares of ZIL2 opened at €14.01 ($16.48) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €14.36. The stock has a market cap of $887.67 million and a PE ratio of 22.83. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €5.66 ($6.66) and a 1-year high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

