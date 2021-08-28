Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$59.51 on Friday. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$60.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$58.02. The stock has a market cap of C$15.26 billion and a PE ratio of 24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.91%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.