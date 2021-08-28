Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Update

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the July 29th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

EMHTF stock remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Friday. 186,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,264. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cannabis company. The firm engages in the production distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

