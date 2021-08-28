Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Update

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the July 29th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
EMHTF stock remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Friday. 186,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,264. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
