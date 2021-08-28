Emergent BioSolutions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,160 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 695% compared to the typical volume of 146 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,426,000 after buying an additional 1,815,872 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after buying an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after buying an additional 431,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,084,000 after buying an additional 331,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,473,000 after purchasing an additional 307,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.94. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. Analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

