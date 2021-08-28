Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. 7,331,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,468. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $541.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. lifted their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

