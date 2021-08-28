EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $806.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post $806.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $819.10 million and the lowest is $799.00 million. EnerSys reported sales of $708.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after acquiring an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,456,000 after acquiring an additional 106,333 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,295,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after buying an additional 27,447 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENS traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $86.75. 176,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,684. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

