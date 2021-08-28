Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Entergy worth $19,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 14.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,044. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $114.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

